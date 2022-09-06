Suspect arrested after killing of alleged gang leader and his son in Lavender Hill

Citizen Reporter

Western Cape police have arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of an alleged gang leader and his 11-year-old son in Lavender Hill, Cape Town.

On Friday, Fast Gun gang leader, Cheslin Nelson, was shot and killed along with his son in their home in Shepherd Road.

The shooting incident, believed to be gang-related, had put the community on edge after fears of retaliation from rival gangs in the area.

ALSO READ: Young man survives kidnapping, assault ordeal

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg on Tuesday, said the case was assigned to the Anti-Gang Unit detectives, who had worked around the clock to bring the perpetrator to book.

Twigg said detectives made a breakthrough in the case on Monday evening, when they conducted a tracing operation which led them to an address in Cradock Road, Steenberg in Cape Town.

When detectives arrived at the address, they arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the double murder case.

“Once charged the suspect will appear in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court on murder charges,” Twigg said in a statement.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

NOW READ: Woman arrested for allegedly stabbing partner over his phone call with ‘other woman’