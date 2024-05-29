ActionSA says its councillor kidnapped and assaulted, told ‘to quit politics’

This comes just three weeks after Ngobeni Gafane's hijacking ordeal in Olievenhoutbosch.

ActionSA Gauteng premier candidate Funzi Ngobeni says the party’s Joburg regional campaigns manager, Sello Mabelebele, was kidnapped and assaulted, before being released on Tuesday night.

According to Ngobeni, the criminals apparently told Mabelebele to “quit politics”.

“We are happy to learn that the councillor is recovering. After voting this morning, I will give Councillor Sello Mabelebele a visit at his home. This after being admitted to hospital over the night,” said Ngobeni.

“A case will be opened, and action will be taken to ensure that those responsible for committing this heinous act are held accountable.

“But for matters to improve, we implore South Africans to come out in their numbers and to vote for a government that will lead with action rather than just words.

“The erosion of the rule of law has become increasingly evident, leaving millions of South Africans vulnerable and left to fend for themselves against this lawlessness.”

ActionSA leaders hijacked

This comes just three weeks after Ngobeni and chairperson of the youth forum Hluphi Gafane’s hijacking ordeal in Olievenhoutbosch.

Olievenhoutbosch is Tshwane’s hijacking hotspot. Criminals have stolen 53 vehicles in the area between October and December 2023.

At the time, several armed men took Ngobeni while visiting Gafane at her home.

The gunmen forced Ngobeni into the back of his white Toyota Hilux and fled the scene with him.

The two ActionSA leaders were eventually located in the Benoni area just before 11pm.

Police officials found them unharmed.

“They, along with their families, are deeply moved by the love and prayers of the ActionSA family as well as the overwhelming outpouring of support from South Africans,” said the party at the time.

Brigadier Brenda Muridili confirmed that police had launched an investigation to trace the vehicle and suspects.

However, on Wednesday, Ngobeni bemoaned that police had not arrested anyone yet for the crime. Officials have also not recovered his vehicle.

“Enough is enough! We cannot, as a society, tolerate or normalise the constant obstruction of the law,” said the ActionSA leader.