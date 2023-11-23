Baby girl found alive in maize meal bag abandoned on railway line

A newborn girl was discovered abandoned in a maize meal bag on a railway line in Dalmanuta, Belfast.

The Belfast police in Mpumalanga are trying to trace down the mother of a baby girl, who was dumped on a railway line last week.

On Thursday last week, a baby girl was recovered in a maize meal bag that was dumped on the railway line in Dalmanuta, Belfast.

Security personnel heard baby’s cries

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, security personnel were patrolling along the railway line when their attention was drawn to her cries.

“On closer inspection, the baby girl was found inside the maize meal bag. Police and paramedics were summoned to the scene where the child was stabilised and referred to the medical facility for further attention,” Mohlala said.

The police have called on anyone who might assist in locating the baby’s mother to contact Detective Constable Tinyiko Khoza on 082 469 1918, the Crime Stop number 08600 10111, or alternatively, information can be sent via the MYSAPS App.

Mohlala said all information received will be treated confidentially.

The provincial commissioner of the Saps in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, condemned the act of child neglect, especially when the country is about to honour the 16 Days of Activism Against Women and Children, which starts on Saturday.

Baby boy found in pit toilet at church

Also in Mpumalanga, a new baby boy was found inside a pit toilet on 15 October around 10:40 am at a church in Ronaldsey Trust, Ximhungwe, near Bushbuckridge.

According to Colonel Donald Mdhluli, the baby was heard crying, which attracted people’s attention.

After informing the authorities, they dug behind the pit toilet and successfully saved the baby, who still had his umbilical cord attached to him.

“The incident has been strongly condemned by the management of the Saps in Mpumalanga, and members of the public are urged to make use of services from social workers, faith-based organisations, and other structures in the community rather than to take bad decisions,” Mdhluli said.

