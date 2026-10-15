BMA official nabbed with 22 Lesotho passports in major border corruption bust

The passports had allegedly been transported from Limpopo to Ladybrand for the purpose of being unlawfully being stamped.

A 65-year-old Border Management Authority (BMA) official stationed at the Maseru Port of Entry has been arrested after an intelligence-driven operation allegedly caught him with 22 passports belonging to Lesotho nationals and cash suspected to be linked to an unlawful visa-stamping scheme.

The official was handcuffed on Wednesday, 15 October 2026, following an intelligence-driven operation conducted by the BMA Integrity Management Unit, the Department of Home Affairs Counter Corruption Unit, the South African Police Service (SAPS) and Crime Intelligence Free State.

Intelligence operation

The arrest took place just over ten days after the fifth instalment of the Anti-Corruption Awareness Campaign, hosted under the Border Management and Immigration Anti-Corruption Forum at OR Tambo International Airport.

BMA Deputy Assistant Commissioner, Communications and Marketing Mmemme Mogotsi said the operation began after the State Security Agency (SSA) provided information that several Lesotho nationals’ passports had been placed under monitoring.

“Intelligence indicated that the passports had allegedly been transported from Limpopo to Ladybrand for the purpose of unlawfully being stamped and extending their visa validity and stay in the Republic of South Africa without the passport holders being physically present, as required by law.

“Acting on this information, law enforcement authorities conducted an operation that resulted in the arrest of the BMA official. At the time of the arrest, the official was allegedly found in possession of 22 stamped passports belonging to Lesotho nationals, without the lawful holders being present, as well as R2 100 in cash,” Mogotsi said.

Picture: BMA

Arrest

The suspect was arrested on the spot and is expected to appear before the Ladybrand Magistrate’s Court on charges relating to corruption, possession of passports without lawful authority, and immigration-related offences.

Mogotsi said the investigation remains ongoing, and additional arrests have not been ruled out.

Warning

The Commissioner of the BMA, Dr Michael Masiapato, said the BMA was established to address longstanding challenges relating to illegal migration and corruption within the ecosystem.

“South Africa is beginning to see the tangible benefits of the BMA leadership’s firm and uncompromising stance against corruption. The BMA is currently finalising more than 60 labour relations and disciplinary cases involving internal control breaches, fraud, corruption and other misconduct affecting organisational integrity.”

Masiapato said the BMA dismissed 17 officials in the last three months, and more are expected.

Masiapato has warned that the BMA will remain committed to combating corruption and safeguarding the integrity of South Africa’s ports of entry.