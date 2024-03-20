Cop convicted of culpable homicide: Tragic incident killed four, including children

Ipid welcomed the conviction of a sergeant after he lost control of his vehicle and ploughed into four pedestrians on the Jukskei Bridge.

The Randburg Magistrate’s Court found a police officer guilty on four counts of culpable homicide, two of which involved children, on Wednesday for an incident dating back six years.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) welcomed the decision against Sergeant Somiso Jali.

ALSO READ: Ipid investigating death of TUT student allegedly at the hands of police

“On the day of the incident… Jali was driving a police vehicle with his colleague, when he rammed into four people who were walking on the pedestrian pavement,” said Ipid spokesperson Phaladi Shuping of the incident on 14 June 2018.

Lost control of vehicle

“He lost control of the vehicle as he was driving at high speed when he approached Jukskei River bridge.

“He bumped into two women, Nani Ncube (38) and Legato Nthotso (20), as well as two children, Lethabo Ragwale and Given Karabo Nthotso, aged eight and five years, respectively.

“All four of them lost their lives as a result of injuries they sustained in the accident.”

Jali and a fellow officer in the car with him sustained minor injuries and were taken to hospital.

“The incident was reported to Ipid for investigations and after the investigations a docket was handed to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

“The DPP’s decision was that Sergeant Jali must be charged on four counts of culpable homicide and he was found guilty as charged by the Randburg Magistrate’s Court.”

The matter was remanded to 22 April for sentencing.

Police committing crimes

The police have been making headlines for the wrong reasons in recent weeks.

In February, Ipid arrested a student constable in KwaZulu-Natal for allegedly raping his colleague after a braai in September last year.

“Student constables were having a braai and drinks at their rental compound,” Shuping said.

“When it was time for them to go to their respective rooms to sleep, the arrested officer allegedly went into the room of the complainant, 26, and raped her.”

The case was postponed to 15 April.

ALSO READ: Cop arrested for raping fellow police officer

Also in February, Ipid welcomed the conviction and sentencing of a sergeant who shot and killed a pub manager in Kagiso.

He was also sentenced to eight years for the attempted murder of a bouncer and three years for the assault of his ex-girlfriend.

In the same month a Limpopo police sergeant was granted R5 000 bail in the case in which he is charged with shooting dead a Sandf member after an argument at a tavern.

ALSO READ: Police sergeant charged with SANDF member’s murder granted R5 000 bail