Body of woman found in domestic violence suspect’s room.

A decomposing body of an identified woman was on Friday found in the bedroom a man in custody for domestic violence in eMbalenhle, Mpumalanga.

According police, the gruesome discovery was made in Extension 11 after the suspect’s mother became worried with flies and foul stench emanating from her son’s room.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the 45-year-old suspect, Leloko Mapitsi, was in custody after being arrested for domestic violence related case on Wednesday when the body was found in his room.

Gruesome discovery

He explained that following his arrest, his mother became worried about the flies as well as a terrible stench coming from his room.

“It is said that she could not access the room to see the cause behind as the suspect locked and took the key for the room during his arrest. She then reportedly went to the Police Station to alert them about her worries,” Mohlala said.

Upon arrival, he said, police also experienced and witnessed what the woman had reported as they approached the room.

Mohlala said one of the family members assisted by breaking the door to gain entry into the room and that that was when the shocking discovery of the decomposing body was made.

“[The] lifeless and nearly decomposed body was found lying on the bed and further covered in blankets. The slain woman was only wearing a white T-shirt. The victim is light in complexion and her age is estimated to be between 25 and 30,” he said.

Strangled with shoelace

Mohlala said a murder case was opened and an investigation was immediately launched, with preliminary investigation suggesting that the deceased might have been strangled with a shoelace found around her neck.

He said the body also had some signs of bleeding and that police suspect that the murder could have been committed by Mapitsi prior to his arrest on charges of Contravention of a Protection Order in which his mother was a complainant.

“An additional charge of murder was then laid against him. The Police are also looking for the woman’s family and urge anyone who might be looking for a loved-one matching the description to visit Embalenhle Police Station,” Mohlala said.

He said alternatively members of the public can call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or send information via MYSAPSAPP and that all received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.

Protection Order

The body was discovered a day after Mapitsi had appeared in the Evander Magistrate’s Court on Thursday for a case of Contravention of a Protection Order was postponed.

The domestic violence matter was postponed to 23 February for a formal bail application and he was remanded in custody.

Mapitsi is expected to appear in the same court for the latest murder charge on Monday in relation to the discovery of the body in his room.

Lieutenant General Semakaleng Manamela, Mpumalanga police commissioner, condemned the incident and indicated that the team of investigators will shed more light on what had transpired so that justice was served for the deceased.

