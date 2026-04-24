Botched robbery turns deadly: One suspect dead, another wounded in Tshwane

A third suspect is on the run.

One suspect has been killed and another wounded during a botched business robbery in Tshwane, north of Johannesburg.

A third suspect fled the scene following the failed robbery.

The incident occurred on Thursday, 23 April 2026, during an intelligence-driven operation conducted by the South African Police Service (SAPS) Tshwane District Stabilisation Task Team, together with private security.

Intelligence

Police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said officers acted on information about suspects allegedly planning to commit a business robbery.

“The suspects were followed from Pretoria. Police attempted to stop the vehicle in Midrand; however, the suspects failed to comply, sped off, and opened fire on the police.”

Shootout

A shootout ensued, and the vehicle eventually stopped at Klipfontein View, Rabie Ridge.

“One suspect was fatally wounded, while another sustained injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment under police guard. A third suspect fled the scene on foot,” Sibeko said.

Investigations

Sibeko said police officers recovered two unlicensed firearms and ammunition, with serial numbers filed off, inside the suspect’s vehicle.

A case of attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition has been opened. Investigations are ongoing.

Police officers arrested

Meanwhile, thirteen police officers have been arrested on corruption and theft charges in two separate incidents in Johannesburg.

The men and women in blue were handcuffed during operations on Thursday, 23 April 2026.

In the first incident, nine police officers who searched a warehouse in Crown Mines, south of Johannesburg, were arrested after they tried to solicit a bribe from the owner.

In an unrelated incident on Wednesday night, four police officers were issued with notices to appear in court on charges of theft, following an around-the-clock operation by the Serious Corruption Investigation in response to a complaint about a 2024 incident.

The Provincial Head of Gauteng Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Major General Ebrahim Kadwa, applauded the members for a job well done.