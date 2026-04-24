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Thirteen police officers arrested for extortion and theft in Joburg

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

4 minute read

24 April 2026

03:56 am

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The men and women in blue were handcuffed during two operations.

Thirteen police officers arrested for extortion and theft in Joburg

Picture: SAPS/Facebook

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Thirteen police officers have been arrested on corruption and theft charges in two separate incidents in Johannesburg.

The men and women in blue were handcuffed during operations on Thursday, 23 April 2026.

Bribery

In the first incident, nine police officers who searched a warehouse in Crown Mines, south of Johannesburg, were arrested after they tried to solicit a bribe from the owner.

Hawks’ spokesperson, Colonel Katlego Mogale, said a complaint was received on Wednesday afternoon, 22 April 2026, that three police officers arrived at a warehouse in Crown Mines, followed by six Metro police officers who indicated that they wanted to search the warehouse.

“Upon searching, they found a box of coloured hair dye, and one of the officers indicated that it had expired and threatened the complainant with arrest unless he paid money.

“The complainant contacted Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation and reported the matter. Upon arrival at the crime scene, all nine suspects were arrested,” Mogale said.

Jurisdiction

Mogale said a preliminary investigation revealed that the police officers conducted a search in an area outside their jurisdiction.

“It was also discovered that four of these officers conducted a search while they were off duty.”

The nine law enforcement officers will appear in the Johannesburg Magistrates ‘ Court on Friday, 24 April 2026, on charges of corruption, extortion and trespassing.

Theft

In an unrelated incident on Wednesday night, four police officers were issued with notices to appear in court on charges of theft, following an around-the-clock operation by the Serious Corruption Investigation in response to a complaint about a 2024 incident.

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According to Mogale, on the day of the incident, 14 August 2024, the complainant received a call that there were police officers at his gate.

“Upon his arrival, he found two branded police vehicles, a minibus and a sedan with six occupants.

“The driver of the minibus introduced himself and instructed the complainant to open the gate for them to enter. The officer indicated that they wanted to search, which the complainant allowed them to do. The officer then demanded money, which the complainant gave, and they left,” Mogale said.

Court

Mogale added that the complainant went to the police station but was not assisted.

“As he left the police station, he saw the minibus parked at the court. As he approached the minibus, they sped off.”

The following day, the matter was reported to the Vaal Serious Corruption Investigation. Following intensive investigations, summons were issued for all the police officers to appear in the Kempton Park Magistrates’ court on 22 June 2026 to face charges of theft.

“Further arrests of the outstanding suspects will be in due course,” Mogale said.

Corruption

The Provincial Head of Gauteng Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Major General Ebrahim Kadwa, applauded the members for a job well done.

“Gauteng Serious Corruption will root out corruption and ensure that law enforcement officers are not found wanting! DPCI will deal with corruption without fear, favour or prejudice,” Kadwa said.

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bribery corruption extortion hawks Johannesburg South African Police Service (SAPS) theft

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