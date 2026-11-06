Elections 2026

Home » News » South Africa » Elections 2026

ANC under pressure as opposition parties make gains in elections

Picture of Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

6 November 2026

04:24 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Among the closely watched contests is Gauteng.

Elections 2026

South Africa’s local government elections are producing an increasingly competitive political contest. Picture: The Citizen/Faizel Patel

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

South Africa’s local government elections are producing an increasingly competitive political contest, with early results showing opposition parties making gains in several municipalities while the ANC faces challenges in key battlegrounds across the country.

As the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) continues tallying ballots on Friday, attention has shifted to a number of closely contested councils where no party appears assured of securing an outright majority.

Election results

On Thursday, several political party leaders scanned the leaderboard to see if their election campaigns and promises to voters yielded results for their parties.

Elections 2026 Results Hub

Get your results on
our Election Hub

Live results

The election outcome is expected to determine control of municipalities and shape coalition negotiations in areas where support is divided among multiple parties.

Gauteng

Among the closely watched contests is Gauteng, where opposition parties have reported encouraging early results.

In Emfuleni, DA mayoral candidate Kingsol Chabalala said the party was optimistic about its performance as counting progressed.

“The figures coming from wards and voting districts where counting had been completed gave the party confidence that it was heading for victory.”

Other provinces

The DA was leading in the municipality when the latest figures were released, with party leaders expressing confidence that support could increase as more voting districts were finalised.

In the Eastern Cape, the UDM recorded a notable victory in Buffalo City’s Ward 5, defeating the ANC in a ward it had previously controlled. The result added to signs of intensified competition in several municipalities where smaller parties have sought to expand their foothold.

Western Cape municipalities are also emerging as key battlegrounds. Several councils, including Knysna, Beaufort West, Oudtshoorn, Matzikama and Laingsburg, were among those projected to produce hung councils as counting continued. Such outcomes could result in coalition governments if no party secures a majority.

RELATED ARTICLES

Smaller parties

Political party leaders and representatives gathered at the Electoral Commission’s national results centre in Midrand as results continued to filter in from across South Africa.

Representatives from major and smaller parties monitored developments while awaiting clearer indications of the final municipal picture.

Security concerns

The elections have also been marked by security concerns. The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJoints) reported 21 suspected politically motivated murders linked to the election period, along with 27 arrests, 85 incidents and 57 criminal dockets.

With counting still underway in many areas, final control of several municipalities remains undecided.

However, early results suggest that several councils may need coalition agreements before new local administrations can be formed.

Read more on these topics

African National Congress (ANC) Democratic Alliance (DA) Elections Gauteng Local/municipal elections nohwb nopreml voters
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Elections 2026 Duduzane Zuma confident of MK party victories: ‘We’re shaking, we are baking… The champagne is on ice’
Elections 2026 DA claims more than 1 million black South Africans voted for it, but analyst says ‘not so fast’
Elections 2026 Mbeki predicts rise in hung municipalities as Ntshavheni questions foreigners voting
Elections 2026 ‘Everything is destroyed’: Zille blasts ANC as water crisis dominates Joburg election [VIDEOS]
Elections 2026 Election material storage facilities raided as IEC issues misinformation warning

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News