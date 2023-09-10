Community patroller dies after being shot multiple times in KZN

The 58-year-old man was shot as he was driving out of his property.

The community patroller was shot multiple times while in his car. Picture: RUSA/Facebook

A community patroller died on Saturday afternoon after he was shot multiple times while driving out of his property in Zwelisha, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

This is according to security company Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA), that sent officers to the scene.

Patroller shot multiple times

“Reaction officers were immediately dispatched and on arrival discovered the man in his yard covered in a blanket,” it said.

“He was shot multiple times and succumbed to his injuries.”

The man was 58 years old.

Pictures shared on social media by RUSA showed a gruesome scene, with a lot of blood on the side of the victim’s car as well as on the ground.

RUSA said his family members confirmed that the man was leaving his home to conduct patrols in the area.

Although he was shot multiple times, the man tried to get out of his car and return to his home.

“The critically injured male managed to exit the vehicle but collapsed in his yard,” RUSA said.

It added that 10 9mm bullet cartridges were found at the scene.

Taxi driver shot in KZN

Also on Saturday night, RUSA officers were called to petrol station in Southridge, KZN, after a taxi driver and a passenger were injured in a drive-by shooting.

The taxi driver was in a VW Polo when he was shot at the Old Inanda Road and Jabu Ngcobo Road intersection.

“Members of Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) were called out to a service station in the area at approximately 7:30pm after a bullet riddled white VW Polo drove into the premises.”

Both the taxi driver and the passenger were rushed to a nearby hospital in a minibus taxi before the security officers arrived.

Rifle cartridges found at the intersection of Old Inanda Road and Jabu Ngcobo Road in Southridge, KZN, on Saturday. Picture: RUSA/Facebook

RUSA said several rifle cartridges were recovered at the intersection.

The security company was unable to confirm whether the victims survived the shooting.

