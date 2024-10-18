Brothers avoid life sentences for murder of man who owed their mother R100

Lubabalo and Ntembeko Dayimani were found guilty of killing and robbing a man who could not repay a R100 loan.

Two brothers will spend the next decade behind bars for killing a man over a minor debt.

Lubabalo and Ntembeko Dayimani were sentenced in the Eastern Cape High Court on 18 October for the 2023 murder of Phelo Fatuse.

The pair did not receive life sentences, despite being found guilty of murder, attempted murder, housebreaking and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Mother owed R100

The Dayimani brothers were staying in Reeston, between East London and Mdantsane, where their mother was running a money-lending business.

Fatuse lived next door and after being unable to repay a R100 loan he had taken with the informal financial service provider, the young men went to collect.

The victim and his girlfriend were home on 18 March 2023 when the brothers forced their way into Fatuse’s house, demanding payment.

He did not have enough money on him, but allegedly told the family debt collectors that he would go into town to draw the money.

An altercation ensued where 27-year-old Lubabalo stabbed Fatuse. His girlfriend attempted to intervene, resulting in the 32-year-old female also being stabbed.

The court heard how the 28-year-old victim was stabbed a second time after attempting to defend his girlfriend.

“Lubabalo stabbed him again, before robbing him of his bank cards, ID book, and R70 in cash, which the couple had planned to use for transport,” confirmed National Prosecuting Authority Eastern Cape spokesperson, Luxolo Tyali.

The elder brother then threatened to kill Fatuse’s girlfriend unless she gave him the PIN for the bank cards.

“Ntembeko, on instruction from his older brother, also stabbed Fatuse in the leg and took a cell phone and charger,” explained Tyali.

Sentences to run concurrently

The young men took what they had stolen from the scene to their mother, while Fatuse died in his home while waiting for medical attention.

The brothers pled not guilty but evidence from the deceased’s girlfriend and statements from neighbours swayed the court.

Lubabalo was sentenced to 15 years for Fatuse’s murder, as well as three years for housebreaking, 10 years for attempted murder and 10 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Ntembeko, four years younger than his brother, was sentenced to 10 years for his role in the incident.

Additionally, he received 10 years for murder, two for housebreaking, seven for attempted murder and eight for robbery with aggravating circumstances. It was not disclosed if their mother faced any criminal charges.

The sentences for all the charges will run concurrently, meaning Lubabalo and Ntembeko will serve a maximum of 15 years and 10 years in prison, respectively.

‘Law will not tolerate acts of brutality’

Eastern Cape Director of Public Prosecutions Barry Madolo stated the court was committed to holding violent criminals accountable.

Citing the premeditated nature of the violence, he believed the accused posed a threat to the community’s safety.

“This sentence sends a strong message that the law will not tolerate acts of brutality motivated by greed or intimidation,” declared Madolo.

“We hope it brings some measure of closure to the family of the deceased and serves as a deterrent to others who believe they can take the law into their own hands,” he concluded.

