Cop convicted of murdering estranged wife and her boyfriend

The 49-year-old warrant officer pleaded guilty to two counts of murder after shooting the pair last year. He awaits sentencing.

A police officer in the North West has been found guilty of murdering his estranged wife and her boyfriend.

WATCH: Police investigating Cape Town bread truck shooting after murders caught on camera

Pleading guilty to shooting

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said Warrant Officer Annius Mmutle was convicted on two counts of murder relating to an incident in March last year.

“He shot his estranged wife, Motshegwa Mmutle, and her boyfriend, Katlego Selokwane,” Shuping said.

“The incident was reported to Ipid for investigation as death as a result of police action.

Mmutle, who was stationed at Nietverdiend Saps, has been in custody since his arrest as the investigating officer opposed his release on bail.”

The officer pleaded guilty before Zeerust Magistrates’ Court and will wait for 2 July for a pre-sentencing report.

Metro cop rapes woman

In another incident, a Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) officer is accused of allegedly betraying the trust of a woman and raping her.

Shuping explained the 30-year-old complainant had travelled from Mpumalanga to meet her boyfriend in Pretoria in April. However, his phone was off and she went to a police station for help.

“She was directed to the offices of the Tshwane Metro Police Department and she met the accused and another police officer on her way,” Shuping said.

ALSO READ: Two more arrested in connection with murder of Ditebogo Junior Phalane

“The accused allegedly told her that she would not get help at the offices but he was willing to offer her accommodation at his place for the night and they will then look for help the following [day] and she agreed.”

It is alleged that was when the accused raped the complainant.

Instructor rapes trainee

Also in April, Ipid arrested a police instructor for allegedly raping a female police trainee.

Shuping said that on 31 March, a police instructor at a Phillipi Police Training Academy in the Western Cape called a trainee to his office.

In the past, she had excuses for each time he requested her company, but on this occasion she went.

“It is alleged that the instructor locked the door once the complainant was inside, and raped her,” Shuping said.