Deputy police minister’s protector among five killed in Gugulethu mass shooting

The off-duty police officer was among the five people who were shot and killed during the shooting in Gugulethu on Saturday

Western Cape police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a mass shooting that occurred in Cape Town.

This come an off-duty officer was among the five people who were shot and killed during the shooting in Gugulethu on Saturday

Warrant Officer Lindela Mraqisa was attached to the Western Cape’s Protection and Security Service (PSS) division and had served as a close protector to Deputy Minister of Police Cassel Mathale since 2019.

Police have since mobilised maximum resources to trace and apprehend those behind the attack and killing of the four men and a woman.

Dedicated officer

Mathale has sent his condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Mraqisa.

He has described the late member as dedicated, humble and hardworking.

“The number of police officers killed on and off duty remains a concern for the leadership of the SA Police Service. We need the whole of society and government to fight this scourge. Mraqisa was a soft-spoken, dedicated and focused police officer who was always punctual and professional in his conduct. We hope police will find and bring to book those responsible for his death. My condolences go to his family.”

Police visit

Minister of Police Bheki Cele and the National Commissioner of the Saps, General Fannie Masemola will lead a delegation of senior officers to Cape Town on Monday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Matha said the delegation is expected to interact with the investigating team and also visit the bereaved family.

“They will thereafter proceed to the family of another off-duty member who was found killed in Mfuleni on Sunday morning. The 29-year-old policewoman was attached to the Samora Machel Police Station. The circumstances surrounding her death are the subject of an investigation. One suspect has been arrested in connection with her death.

“The Saps appeals to members of the public to assist with information that will lead to the arrest of the perpetrators behind the mass shooting,” Mathe said.

