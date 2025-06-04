Limpopo couple arrested after alleged kidnapping hoax to extort worried husband

The woman and her partner allegedly staged the crime to scam her husband out of R5000.

A Limpopo couple has landed in court for faking a kidnapping to extort R5 000 in ransom from the woman’s worried husband.

The Limpopo police arrested a 34-year-old woman and her 60-year-old boyfriend, who allegedly faked her own abduction to extort ransom from her husband.

The couple appeared before the Seshego Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday on charges of kidnapping and extortion.

Kidnapping faked to extort R5000 from husband

The police described the incident as an “elaborate deception that traumatised a family and wasted police resources”.

On 2 May, a concerned husband reported his wife missing after she failed to arrive at her destination in Garawele Village, Mokopane.

The husband had dropped his wife off at the Tibane Crossroad hiking spot in Matlala at about 11am, expecting her to travel to visit family.

Troubling ransom calls at police station

Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the husband tried to contact his wife, but he couldn’t reach her, and her family members confirmed she hadn’t arrived at her destination.

He suspected foul play and immediately reported the matter to police in Matlala. Ledwaba said the husband received a troubling call from his wife’s phone while he was giving his statement to the police.

“An unknown male voice demanded R5000 ransom money, while the sound of a woman crying could be heard in the background,” Ledwaba said.

“The caller abruptly ended the call, only to phone again from a different number with further ransom demands.”

A thorough police investigation, however, revealed a shocking twist; there had been no kidnapping.

Ledwaba said the wife willingly left with her boyfriend, and the two of them planned the whole scam, including the ransom calls to extort money from the unsuspecting husband.

The duo was subsequently arrested and detained at the Matlala Police Station.

The provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has issued a stern warning regarding such criminal deception.

“The Saps [South African Police Service] will not tolerate individuals who manipulate family bonds and exploit genuine concern to commit fraud and extortion. This case demonstrates the emotional trauma and resource wastage caused by false reporting and criminal deception,” Hadebe said.

Police warn against abusing systems for personal financial gain

“We want to send a clear message that fabricating kidnapping scenarios for financial gain is a serious criminal offence that will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. Our officers work tirelessly to investigate genuine missing person cases, and those who abuse this system will face the consequences.”

Ledwaba added that the investigating team commended the husband for reporting the matter swiftly, as it enabled the police to uncover the deception before any ransom money was paid.

“The case serves as a reminder to the public to remain vigilant against extortion schemes and to report suspicious demands for money to the nearest police station immediately,” Hadebe said.

