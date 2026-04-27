Dutch man found with 60kg of drugs at OR Tambo airport

His arrest comes less than 24 hours after police arrested a Brazilian woman for drugs worth R8.7 million at the same airport.

A Dutch man was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday morning after he was found with drugs in his luggage.

His arrest comes less than 24 hours after members of the South African Police Service (Saps) arrested a Brazilian woman for drugs worth R8.7 million.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said these arrests are seen as significant breakthroughs in the fight against drug trafficking.

Dutch man arrested for Khat

“In the latest drug bust, police intercepted a Netherlands national with 60kg of khat concealed in his luggage,” said Mathe.

The man was set to take off to London on Sunday morning when he was arrested at the airport.

“His luggage was inspected and 60kg of khat was found concealed inside,” he added.

Some of the 60kg khat found at OR Tampo International Airport. Picture: Supplied/Saps

Drugs worth R8.7 million found

A woman was found with cocaine worth an estimated R8.7 million at the same airport less than 24 hours before the arrest of the Dutch man.

“The 26-year-old transgender suspect was apprehended upon arrival on Sunday afternoon from Brazil after police, acting on intelligence, conducted a search of the suspect’s luggage,” said Mathe.

“During the search, members discovered multiple blocks of cocaine wrapped and concealed inside their luggage.”

Collaboration in fighting drug trafficking

Mathe said the arrests also demonstrate the vigilance and heightened operations by Saps working closely with Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) security, Border Management Authority (BMA) officials and the South African Revenue Service (Sars) customs at ports of entry.

“The back to back successes in intercepting drug traffickers underscores the country’s firm stance against transnational organised crime and law enforcements commitment to safeguarding South Africa’s borders,” she added.

“Saps will continue to intensify its efforts to dismantle drug trafficking networks and ensure those involved face the full might of the law.”

Both of the drug mule accused are expected to appear in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court this week on charges relating to drug trafficking.