Eastern Cape councillor murdered

Police organised crime unit has launched an investigation into the shooting of a 47-year-old Mbhashe Local Municipality councillor in Dutywa, Eastern Cape.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said the incident happened on Friday outside her business premises.

“She parked her car in front of her business and allegedly went in to collect money. Preliminary investigation revealed that she was confronted by two unidentified male suspects as she was busy counting the money inside the car.

“One of them wore a balaclava. They allegedly shot her with a firearm and thereafter escaped in a white Toyota Avanza, which was parked a few meters from the crime scene.”

The deceased was a member of the mayoral committee.

Eastern Cape’s fatal shootings

The province has been marred by a spate of gun violence and mass shootings.

Last week, unknown suspects entered a homestead in Thantseka location and fatally shot an elderly woman, 62, and her 13-year-old grandson.

Police said the gunmen then proceeded to the second house and shot and killed a 44-year-old woman. The deceased was the daughter of the elderly woman.

In another separate incident, unknown gunmen entered a rondavel in Qunu and opened fire on seven people.

Four men and three women, between the ages of 32 and 46, were killed.

Police were yet to establish whether the two incidents were linked or not.

A few days before the shootings, four people were shot dead and four others were wounded at a house party in KwaZakhele in Gqeberha.

