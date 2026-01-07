Eastern Cape father arrested over teen son’s death

The father was initially scheduled to appear in court on 7 January; however, his appearance was moved to Thursday, 8 January.

A 62-year-old Eastern Cape father is expected to appear in the Ngqeleni Magistrate’s Court on Thursday over the death of his 14-year-old son.

The man from Ngojini, Ngqeleni, was arrested on Tuesday and faces a charge of murder after allegedly assaulting his son for stealing and using his bank card.

Alleged deadly assault

South African Police Service regional spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said the alleged murder happened on Monday night.

“Police were called to a residence on the morning of Tuesday, 6 January 2026. Preliminary investigations reveal that on the evening of Monday, 5 January 2026, at approximately 10pm, the father allegedly assaulted the teenager with a sjambok and a stick,” Gantana said in a statement on Wednesday.

She said it was further reported that the victim was then tied with a rope and kept inside the house overnight.

Teen found dead hours later

The boy was discovered deceased on Tuesday morning at around 4am.

“It is alleged that the assault was precipitated by the deceased stealing his father’s bank card and using it to purchase goods from a local spaza shop,” Gantana said.

Ngqeleni police then arrested the father, who was initially expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

Provincial commissioner condemns incident

The acting provincial commissioner of the Eastern Cape, Major General Thandiswa Kupiso, condemned the incident.

“This is a gruesome and heartbreaking tragedy. While we understand the frustrations of parenthood, violence is never the answer,” Kupiso said.

“We urge all parents and guardians to seek out and use alternative, constructive means of discipline. The loss of any child, especially in such a violent manner, is an unforgivable devastation to both the family and the community.”

