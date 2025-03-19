Limpopo police arrest 20 Ethiopian nationals in high-speed chase amid gun battle

The foreigners aged between 18 and 44 were allegedly being smuggled into South Africa.

South Africa’s Provincial Anti-Smuggling Team has made a major breakthrough in combating human trafficking activities, arresting 20 foreign nationals who were allegedly smuggled into the country.

The foreigners, aged between 18 and 44, were handcuffed on Tuesday by police in Limpopo at the Mahwelereng policing area in dramatic scenes of a high-speed chase as two of the suspects tried to evade arrest.

High-speed chase in Limpopo

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Thakeng said officers received intelligence information regarding a white Ford Ranger Double Cab bakkie that was allegedly smuggling illegal foreign Nationals from Beitbridge Point of Entry (POE) and heading to Johannesburg, Gauteng.

“The members commenced with the investigations to locate it until it was intercepted along the N11 public road, next to Harry Oppenheimer High School under Mahwelereng precinct.

“An attempt was made to stop the Ford Ranger bakkie, but the driver did not comply and drove off at high speed, and a car chase ensued. Unexpectedly, shots were fired at the members, who returned fire until the vehicle lost control and stopped in the nearby bushes,” Thakeng said.

Arrests

Thakeng said the driver, together with one passenger, managed to jump out and fled the scene on foot to evade an arrest.

“The bakkie was searched, and police found it loaded with 20 males of Ethiopian origin who failed to produce authentic documents for being in the country legally. They were placed under arrest, and two males who sustained injuries during the exchange of fire with the police were transported to the hospital to receive medical treatment while under police guard.”

Manhunt

Thakeng said the bakkie used in the commission of the crime was also seized during the arrest.

“Police opened multiple cases that comprise of human smuggling, Contravention of Immigration Act, attempted murder, reckless and negligent driving.

“A manhunt of the two male suspects who evaded an arrest is underway, and anyone with information that can assist should contact Crime Stop number 0860010111 or nearest police station or MySAPS App,” Thakeng said.

Thakeng said investigations are continuing.

The suspects are expected to appear before the Mahwelereng Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

