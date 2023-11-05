eThekwini official Emmanuel Ntuli shot and killed at home

Senior eThekwini municipal official Emmanuel Ntuli was tragically gunned down at his Mandeni home on Friday night.

In a deeply distressing turn of events, an eThekwini municipal official, Emmanuel Ntuli, has been fatally shot at his Mandeni home on Friday night, 3 November.

This incident is part of a string of killings in the area, raising concerns about safety and security.

eThekwini official Ntuli gunned down

Ntuli, who served as the acting senior manager for plants and logistics in the city’s water and sanitation department, was gunned down by unknown gunmen on Friday night.

The motive behind the killing is unknown at this stage.

Mayor calls for thorough investigation

Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda expressed his grave concern over this incident and extended his condolences to Ntuli’s family and colleagues.

According to EWN, the mayor urged law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned in their quest to unravel the circumstances surrounding his tragic murder.

READ ALSO: Police launch manhunt after NFP councillor gunned down in KZN

As the investigation continues, the community and local authorities are likely to collaborate closely to ensure that justice is served in this case and that steps are taken to address the series of killings that have shaken parts of the city.

Mbalula on councillor killings

In September, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula expressed his concern over the spate of councillor killings in KwaZulu-Natal.

He spoke out a few days after the murder of Mkhambathini Local Municipality ward 7 councillor, Mzwandile “Nganono” Shandu (40), who was gunned down in Umlazi after surviving three previous assassination attempts.

READ ALSO: A comrade kills another comrade’ says Mbalula

Ambushed

Shandu was driving with two other occupants in a car when he was shot multiple times. He had been the ward 7 councillor for the past seven years and chaired the Municipal Public Accounts Committee (Mpac) portfolio for the current term of office.

Mbalula said “you are a councillor and tomorrow you are dead because of your position”.

“The reason behind these killings is greed and corruption. One needs to be assassinated so that the other gets to eat. Today [Friday] we are living in a democratic country. We should not forget that in this democracy we speak of, there was blood shed. It wasn’t easy. Even if we disagree politically, that doesn’t mean we should kill each other,” he added.

He urged the police to do their job.

Mbalula also said that the hitmen get caught but they want to find the people who give the orders to these hitmen.

Councillor shot dead

The South African Police Service (Saps) political killings task team has launched a manhunt for suspects involved in the killing of a National Freedom Party (NFP) councillor in KwaZulu-Natal.

Ntombenhle Mchunu was shot and killed by unknown suspects at her house in Nongoma in July.

Additional reporting Ntombizethu Ngcobo and Faizel Patel