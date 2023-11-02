Limpopo woman arrested for alleged murder of nephew who attempted to rape her

The woman hit her nephew on the head with a steel iron when he attempted to force himself upon her.

A 51-year-old woman has been arrested following the murder of her nephew.

It is alleged that her nephew entered her home while she was taking a bath and tried to rape her.

The murder happened at Dan Village, Limpopo, on Saturday.

“According to the information received, the deceased went to the aunt’s place and found her bathing. He forcefully wanted to sleep with his aunt, and the aunt furiously assaulted him with a steel iron and stone on his head,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba.

Speaking to The Citizen, Mashaba said the man was immediately driven to the nearest hospital, where he was certified dead by a doctor on duty.

The incident was reported to the police, and the investigation led to the arrest of the aunt on Sunday. She was charged with murder.

Meanwhile, police are investigating the murder of a woman in Vredendal, Western Cape. She was allegedly strangled to death in her bed in October.

The woman reportedly spent Thursday night drinking at home with her mother and boyfriend before heading to bed. A few hours later her lifeless body was discovered by the pair.

“A murder case is being investigated at Vredendal Saps following the discovery of the body of a 26-year-old woman in a shack in Mangaung Street, Vredendal North, on Friday.

“A 20-year-old suspect was arrested the same night for the murder,” police spokesperson FC Van Wyk told The Citizen.

According to gender-based activist Bianca du Toit, who’s been assisting the bereaved family, Nadine Klaase was found covered with scratches on her face and body, a bloodied nose, and a shoelace tied around her neck.