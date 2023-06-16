Family of four shot and killed in Piet Retief, police arrest one suspect

By Narissa Subramoney

Police have arrested a suspect concerning the killing of four family members, a 71-year-old grandmother, and her small grandchildren aged three, eight and ten years, in Piet Retief in Mpumalanga.

A fifth victim, a 22-year-old woman, is fighting for her life after being taken to hospital with gunshot wounds.

“The shocking incident is said to have occurred in Piet Retief around 18:15 (on Thursday, 15 June 2023),” said Mpumalanga Saps Colonel Donald Mdhluli.

Family gunned down

One of the family members had left home to buy food, but upon his return made a gruesome discovery.

His suspicion peaked when he realised the volume on the radio had been blasted. He knocked on the door, but there was no answer.

The relative then broke into the house and gained entry.

“Once inside, he reportedly met the suspect, a family member in possession of a firearm,” said Mdhluli.

The man soon discovered the lifeless bodies of his grandmother and sister lying on the floor.

“Fortunately, the sister was still alive, and she was taken to the hospital for medical treatment for gunshot wound(s) on her stomach.”

But the lifeless bodies of the three children were also found in separate bedrooms.

“When the police in Piet Retief, as well as the paramedics, arrived at the scene, the three children and the granny were unfortunately certified dead,” confirmed Mdluli.

The police are investigating a case of four counts of murder and one of attempted murder.

Cartridges and ammunition retrieved

Forensic investigations teams combed through the crime scene and managed to retrieve cartridges and ammunition.

“Immediately after the incident, police in Piet Retief worked with speed under the leadership of the provincial commissioner, whereby the suspect was arrested and charged accordingly, reported Mdhluli.

During his arrest, the firearm believed to have been used in the shooting was confiscated for further investigation.

The 32-year-old is expected to appear at the Piet Retief Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 19 June 2023.

Mpumalanga Saps Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has strongly condemned the fatal shooting of members of a family

Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Vusi Shongwe said, “This senseless act of terror must be condemned in the strongest possible terms. We cannot afford to constantly lose lives like this. What is even more painful, is that defenseless children are murdered by those who are supposed to protect them”.

