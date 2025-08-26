Five bodies with gunshot wounds found near Sun City mine

The grim discovery was made on Monday at an opencast mine in Tlhatlaganyane village.

North West police have launched an investigation following the discovery of the bodies of five men with gunshot wounds near Sun City.

The grim discovery was made at an opencast mine in Tlhatlaganyane village on Monday.

Investigations

It is understood that the killings may be linked to illegal mining activities.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said police were at the scene to identify the deceased.

“The police have launched an investigation into an incident and the circumstances that led to the shooting and discovery of five male bodies.

“A multi-disciplinary team is on the scene to gather information and evidence that will not only help unravel the cause of the murders but also help identify the perpetrators,” Mokgwabone said.

Illegal mining

According to Mokgwabone, there have been complaints of illegal mining in the area.

“While the area is known for illegal mining and has previously been visited by three National Parliament Portfolio Committees on Police, Home Affairs and Minerals following complaints, including by the local tribal authority, it cannot at this point be speculated or ruled out that the killings are linked to rival mining operations.

“As such, the police will conduct an extensive investigation to ensure that those responsible are identified and arrested,” Mokgwabone said.

Identities

Mokgwabone said: “All clues and leads are going to be investigated.”

“This includes the identity of the deceased and the reasons for their being on the site before they were shot and killed.”

