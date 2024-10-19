Couple, three other family members shot dead in Eastern Cape

The injured children were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Another family in Eastern Cape suffered the loss of five members at the hands of armed men on Friday night.

According to police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa, the family was asleep in two different houses on a property in Ncenjana Location, Mthentu Administrative Area, outside Mthatha, when the tragedy occurred.

The husband and wife were sleeping in a rondavel when two unknown men entered and fatally shot them.

The attackers then left the rondavel and fired shots at the people sleeping in another house. They fatally shoot three and injured two others.

Two children survived the attack, managing to escape and alerting neighbours, who then informed the police.

Police are investigating five counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has called on anyone with information to come forward and assist in apprehending the individuals responsible for the murders.

“I have instructed a team of seasoned detectives to hit the ground running and to work tirelessly until the culprits responsible for this senseless killing are brought to justice,” said Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene.

She extended her condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims.

Family murdered in Eastern Cape

This incident comes just three weeks after 18 family members were killed in two separate shootings in Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape, on Friday, 27 September.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, in one house, 13 people were killed, including twelve women and one man.

In another homestead, four more people were killed. The eighteenth victim, who had been taken to the hospital in critical condition, later succumbed to gunshot wounds.

On Thursday, police recovered the high-calibre firearms suspected to have been used in the shooting of the 18 family members.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the firearms were moved to another location after the killing of the Lusikisiki eighteen,” said Brigadier Athlenda Mathe.

“The high calibre firearms have been taken in for ballistics testing to determine and confirm that they were indeed used in the commission of the crime and to also determine which other crime scenes can be linked to them.”

Two suspects were arrested after being found in possession of the rifles. Six suspects have now been arrested in connection with the murder of the family.