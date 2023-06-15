Five suspects killed in a shootout with KZN police

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Five suspects were killed after attempting a gun battle with police on Abbot Francis Road in Marriannhill on Thursday afternoon.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, police had operationalised intelligence on the whereabouts of the wanted suspects.

Shootout

When the police signalled for the suspects to pull over, the suspects fired shots at the police and a shootout ensued. After the shootout, five suspects were found to have suffered fatal gunshot wounds.

“One of the suspects has been on the police’s wanted list in connection with a series of murders and other serious violent crimes,” said Netshiunda.

“He was also linked to the Mariannhill scrapyards murder crime scenes where five people were shot and killed in two separate incidents in February this year.”

High-speed police chase

A 24-hour crime spree by three alleged robbers ended in a high-speed chase on the M4 freeway in Gqeberha on Thursday morning.

“It is alleged that several street robberies were committed in the SAPS Humewood and SAPS Mount Road policing areas since yesterday afternoon,” said Captain Andre Beetge.

“Further information emerged that the robbers were using a white VW Polo with no number plates and were driving around Gqeberha robbing people on the streets of their cellphones and valuables. An alert was communicated to all police members to be on the lookout for the suspects and the vehicle.”

The vehicle was spotted by SAPS Mount Road Task Team members on the M4 freeway.

“The vehicle was travelling at high speed and a police chase ensued through the streets of Sydenham, Sidwell and New Brighton. Gqeberha K9 unit members provided backup and after a 10-minute chase, the driver of the VW Polo lost control and crashed into the railway line and a boundary wall in Eveready Road, New Brighton.”

As the three suspects got out of the vehicle and attempted to flee, two were arrested by the Task Team members while the third suspect was apprehended by K9 ‘Goliath’.

The three suspects aged 20, 21 and 25 years old were detained and several cellphones and personal items believed to be stolen property were confiscated.

The vehicle was also confiscated and will form part of the investigation. A replica firearm believed to been used to commit the robberies were also found in the vehicle.

The suspects are expected in the Gqeberha magistrate court on Monday on robbery charges.

Detectives are busy probing their possible link to several cases.

