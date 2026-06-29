KZN teen duo nabbed for brutal murder of foreign national

Police said the suspects are aged 18 and 19 years old.

Two teenagers have been arrested after a 23‑year‑old Ethiopian shopkeeper was found stabbed to death inside his container tuck shop in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The incident occurred in Matiwaneskop, earlier this month, a brutal killing police believe was driven by robbery.

Stabbing

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the suspects are aged 18 and 19.

“On Thursday, 25 June 2026, police responded to reports of murder, and when they arrived at the scene, they found the deceased’s body lying in a pool of blood with stab wounds. The motive of the killing is suspected to be robbery.

“Investigating officers hit the ground running, searching for the suspects, and with the cooperation from community members, the two suspects were arrested at Elandslaagte on Sunday, 28 June 2026,” Netshiunda said.

Foreign nationals

Netshiunda said the suspects are expected to appear in the Ladysmith Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 30 June 2026.

“In continued efforts to rid communities of all undocumented foreign nationals, police in the UThukela District have arrested 20 undocumented foreign nationals from six different African countries on Sunday, 28 June 2026.

“They will be processed and handed over to the Department of Home Affairs for further processing and deportation,” Netshiunda added.

Double murder

Meanwhile, KZN police have opened a double murder case after two foreign nationals were found stabbed to death.

It is understood that the incident occurred in the Sangweni Isithebe area in the early hours of Sunday, following a drunken altercation that spiralled into violence outside a tavern.

The incident comes amid the 30 June deadline for undocumented migrants to leave South Africa.

Stabbing

Netshiunda said they are investigating two counts of murder following the fatal stabbing.

“Information available at this stage suggests that the two deceased were walking from a tavern under the influence of alcohol when an altercation ensued, and they reportedly started stabbing each other.”

He said the third person who witnessed the incident and shares the same nationality as the victims continues to be questioned by police for more information.