Four arrested, five firearms recovered in KwaZulu-Natal

The unlicensed firearms are suspected to be linked to a recent cash-in-transit robbery in the Ekuvukeni area.

The suspects, aged between 28 and 53, were handcuffed on Thursday during an intensified firearm recovery operation. Picture: iStock

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police have arrested four suspects whose firearms were suspected to be linked to a cash-in-transit (CIT) heist in the Ekuvukeni area.

The suspects, aged between 28 and 53, were handcuffed on Thursday during an intensified firearm recovery operations in collaboration with Newcastle Public Order Policing (POP across the Umzinyathi District.

Police spokesperson Constable Siyabonga Nkwanyana said the suspects were arrested within the past 24 hours.

Arrests

“Upon arrival at the first identified location within the Wasbank policing precinct, police arrested a suspect found in possession of unlicensed firearms, namely a 9mm pistol and an M4 rifle, along with a motor vehicle reported stolen in Hebron, Gauteng, and a quantity of ammunition.

“The operation proceeded to a second location, where another suspect was apprehended for being in possession of two rifles (an R5 and an M14) and ammunition,” Nkwanyana said.

Nkwanyana said that at the third location, police arrested a suspect found with four mine explosives and shotgun ammunition.

“Glencoe K9 Unit was activated for the safe handling of explosives, and Newcastle Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) was called in for further investigation.”

Unlicenced gun

In a separate incident, the Greytown Crime Prevention Unit arrested a suspect found with an unlicensed .38 special revolver.

Nkwanyana said all arrested suspects will soon appear in the Greytown and Glencoe Magistrates’ Courts.

Umzinyathi District Commissioner Major General Francis Slambert commended the efforts of all police officers.

“We, as the police, shall not rest until the Umzinyathi District is a crime-free zone.”

Operation Shanela

Last week, police arrested 14 795 suspects for various crimes, including murder and rape, across several provinces in just one week.

The suspects were arrested during the police’s high-density operations, known as Operation Shanela, from Monday to Sunday last week.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Vincent Mukhathi said the Saps continues to take a bold and decisive approach in dealing with crime in the country.

