Baanksy, the sheep who learnt to paint from Pigcasso, still missing [VIDEO]

A R1.2 million reward has offered for the safe return of Baansky the painting sheep.

Baansky, a sheep that paints, went missing from the Farm Sanctuary SA in Franschhoek earlier this month. Picture: Farm Sanctuary SA

Farm Sanctuary SA has hired private investigators to locate the whereabouts of Baanksy, a sheep that can paint.

Baansky, a sheep that is well known for painting, went missing from the Farm Sanctuary SA in Franschhoek earlier this month.

The farm’s founder and director, Joanne Lefson, has offered a R1.2m reward for the safe return of her beloved animal.

‘Stolen’

Lefson told The Citizen that Baansky could have been stolen intentionally, allegedly because of a domestic dispute on the farm.

“We are following some good leads and we do have private investigators on the case. He could’ve been the victim of an internal domestic dispute that we are definitely following. There’s one other lead that will hopefully lead to some answers.”

Watch: Video of Baansky the painting sheep

Farm Sanctuary SA has hired private investigators to locate the whereabouts of Baanksy the painting sheep. Baansky, a sheep that paints, went missing from the Farm Sanctuary SA in Franschhoek earlier this month. #Baansky #Sheep @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/iE1TeE1raL February 14, 2025

Pigcasso

Lefson said they desperately want Baanksy back.

“Baansky is the star of the show here, and if he was taken because of a domestic dispute, it would be a malicious act against me as Baanksy’s curator in his art career.

“This sheep inspires a world audience. He sells paintings around the world. His career has just been launched, and he will live for up to 12 to 15 years. He’s got a long career ahead of him. I mean, he’s the only sheep in the world that paints, and he learnt how to paint watching Pigcasso. He’s the greatest accomplished animal in history,” Lefson said.

Pigcasso was a pig that previously lived on the farm. It also painted.

Lefson said Baanksy holds much value for the farm.

“So this is very significant because he not only holds a lot of value for the facility, but he also inspired people to think differently about farm animals for them to make kind and more compassionate choices?”

Baansky, a sheep that paints. Picture: Farm Sanctuary SA

Hopeful

Lefson said she is hoping Baansky will be found alive.

“I’m not giving up yet until we have a definitive answer which I have no doubt we will get. I remain hopeful that he will be returned alive, especially if it is malicious intent, because even more so that he would be found alive.

“The team here at Farm Sanctuary SA remains positive, and we are focusing on getting answers as soon as possible,” said Lefson.

Baansky, a sheep that paints. Picture: Farm Sanctuary SA

Police probe

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg told The Citizen they are investigating the incident.

“The mentioned case number is a stock theft case. According to the complainant, she left the sheep on 2025-02-01 at about 5pm, and when she returned the following day at about 9:15am, she noticed the sheep was missing.”

Twigg said no arrests have been made yet.

