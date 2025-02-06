70-year-old among 4 arrested for allegedly tapping into Transnet fuel pipeline

The suspects were arrested following the discovery of a pit leading to a Transnet fuel pipeline.

The suspects aged between 25 and 70, were handcuffed on Wednesday. Picture: iStock

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) has launched further investigations into four people arrested after discovering a pit leading to a Transnet fuel pipeline that runs through Thina Sonke RDP houses.

The suspects, aged between 25 and 70, were handcuffed on Wednesday.

Investigations

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Lloyd Ramovha said the four individuals are still being processed for their suspected involvement in tampering with essential infrastructure and fuel theft.

“It was reported that when security personnel from Protea Coin reported for duty on Wednesday, 05 February 2025, around 6 am, they received a report of a leak in the Transnet pipeline between Three Rivers, Vereeniging, and Alrode.

“While patrolling the pipeline, they arrived at Thina Sonke, and it was evident that there was a smell of petrol in the vicinity. Police were summoned to the scene, and following a thorough scanning of the area, an address was identified where a dug-up hole was discovered. It was equipped with a pipe used to siphon fuel from beneath,” Ramovha said.

Arrest

Ramovha added that the four suspects, two of whom were found in the yard where the hole was discovered, were arrested on the scene.

“Pop (Public Order Policing) were summoned to the scene as the residents started to gather. Disaster management and firefighters were also on hand to ensure the safety aspects of the scene and to determine whether the community needed to be evacuated. Repairs to the pipeline are underway.

“The arrested suspects are expected to appear in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s court on Friday, 07 February 2025,” Ramovha said.

Mobile tower batteries

Five foreign nationals were arrested earlier this month for allegedly stealing Vodacom mobile network tower batteries in the Eastern Cape.

They were handcuffed by the Gqeberha-based serious organised crime investigation team, in collaboration with Addo Visible Policing and the Local Criminal Record Centre.

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Avele Fumba said the suspects caused damage to the infrastructure when they allegedly stole the batteries.

