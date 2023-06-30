Four nabbed after attacking Carolina Hospital staff in Mpumalanga

By Faizel Patel

Four suspects have been arrested after they robbed the Carolina Hospital and attacked the staff.

It is understood the gang of criminals, aged between 17 and 21, stormed the health facility in the early hours of 17 June.

The suspects robbed the staff of their personal belongings including cellphones.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the suspects were handcuffed by the Anti-Gang Unit.

Destruction

“As if that was not enough, the group reportedly went on and vandalised the hospital equipment, leaving behind a trail of destruction.

“According to the information by then, the outrageous behaviour occurred after a man was brought in but later succumbed to gunshot wounds. After these sad news reached people who brought him for medical treatment, hell broke loose as they went on a rampage and caused a lot of havoc which sent shock waves amongst the workers who were on duty,” Mohlala said.

Provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has hailed the arrest of four suspects.

Warning

Manamela has sent a stern warning against people that target health workers whiles performing their duties.

“We cannot allow our health facilities as well as the workers thereof to be working in fear of lawless individuals who parade themselves as gangsters thereby instilling fear amongst the communities. That will have to stop and it will never be allowed as long as we as the police are here.

“We are working very hard to ensure that each one of those that were involved in attacking our health facilities, especially in the incidents that were recently reported,are arrested. We will not rest until we bring each one of them to justice like we did with these four suspects,” warned Manamela.

Court appearance

The four suspects are due to appear at the Carolina Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 3 July 2023, facing charges, including malicious damage to property as well as business robbery and possession of suspected stolen property.

