Fourth suspect arrested in connection with e-hailing driver’s murder

Picture of Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

17 February 2026

04:18 am

Satlat's murder was captured on his Suzuki Ertiga's dash camera.

(L-R) Dikeledi Mphela, Goitsione Machidi and MaClaren Mushwana stand in the dock as they appear at Pretoria Magistrate’s Court for the murder of an e-haling driver. (Photo by Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe)

Following the grim hijacking and murder of e-hailing driver Isaac Satlat, a fourth suspect has now been arrested for the crime.

Police confirmed the suspect handed himself over on Monday.

Fourth suspect

Police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said the man is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

“Like the other three suspects, he is facing charges of carjacking and murder.”

Satlat, who was also an engineering student, was murdered on 11 February 2026, after he picked up two of the three suspects in his e-hailing taxi. The crime was captured on his Suzuki Ertiga’s dash camera.

ALSO READ: Two more arrested for horrific murder of e-hailing driver

Arrests

The footage, which was widely shared on social media, sent shockwaves across the country.

Within hours of the footage going viral, police made a breakthrough and arrested 24-year-old Dikeledi Tears Mphela.

Over the weekend, police arrested two more suspects, 25-year-old Goit Sione Machidi and 30-year-old McLaren Mushwana.

They are facing charges of premeditated murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Court

During their court appearance on Monday, the three accused of murdering Satlat abandoned their bid for bail and will stay behind bars. 

Hundreds of protestors gathered outside the court calling for justice and to support Satlat’s family, who have been left devastated by his murder.

They will be represented by Legal Aid.

The matter was postponed to the 23 of February 2026 for further investigations.

Murder

In the graphic video of the incident, a woman sitting in the passenger seat can be seen attacking a man while he sits in the driver’s seat of a moving vehicle.

A man sitting in the back joins the attack while the driver tries to regain control of the steering wheel. The two men appear to start struggling with each other before the man in the back hits the driver on the head with the gun numerous times.

The driver continues to fight his assailants, but it appears that the man in the back gets hold of his neck and strangles the driver until he is unconscious.

Eventually, the man pulls the driver into the backseat of the car, and another man enters the vehicle, and then three individuals step out.

The hijacked vehicle and Satlat’s body were found in Atteridgeville on the same day.

ALSO READ: Creecy and Hlengwa condemn murder of e-hailing driver

