BREAKING: Two more arrested for horrific murder of e-hailing driver

Gauteng police have arrested two more suspects in the horrific killing of an e-hailing driver who was murdered inside a car in Pretoria West.

The police launched a probe after a disturbing social media video depicting an alleged car-seat murder went viral, showing the final moments of a driver.

The murder of Isaac David Satlat sent shockwaves across the country, leaving his family distraught and heartbroken.

Satlats’ family has pleaded for assistance to return his body home to Nigeria.

Arrests

On Friday, police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo confirmed that the incident occurred on Wednesday, 11 February, and that a female suspect had been arrested.

On Monday, Masondo confirmed that more suspects had been arrested.

“The two male suspects, who are aged 30 and 26, will join the third suspect, aged 25, who was arrested on Friday, 13 February.

“All suspects are expected to appear before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 16 February, facing charges that include car hijacking and murder,” Masondo said.

Masondo added that police are still on the lookout for the fourth suspect.

Murder

In the graphic video of the incident, a woman can be seen attacking a man while he sits in the driver’s seat of a moving vehicle.

A man sitting in the back joins the attack while the driver tries to regain control of the steering wheel. The two men appear to start struggling with each other and a firearm before the man in the back hits the driver with the gun on the head numerous times.

The driver continues to fight his assailants, but it appears that the man in the back gets hold of his neck and strangles the driver until he is unconscious.

Eventually, the man pulls the driver into the backseat of the car, and another man enters the vehicle, and then all three individuals step out.

Condolences

The hijacked vehicle and Satlat’s body were found in Atteridgeville on the same day.

On Saturday, Minister of Transport Barbara Creecy and her deputy, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family.

Creecy and Hlengwa warned that criminal behaviour has no place in the public transport sector.

They have called on law enforcement agencies to act swiftly and ensure that those responsible face the full might of the law.

