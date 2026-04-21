Frustration fueling deadly road rage on SA roads

Congestion, potholes and crime create ongoing irritation for motorists. Gestures or tone misread as hostility can trigger rapid, violent retaliation.

South African roads are deadly. And when crime, potholes, failing infrastructure and environmental pressures intersect, the consequences can be deadly.

That much was painfully confirmed on Sunday when a road rage incident in Emmarentia, Joburg, saw a dad shot dead and his wife wounded in front of their two children.

Emmarentia father shot dead after road rage escalated

A man has been arrested and charged with murder after a minor bumper bashing unleashed first a fist fight and then a shootout between the two motorists.

Road rage is one of motoring’s most volatile features and, said psychologist and medical doctor Dr Jonathan Redelinghuys, the frustration of living in South Africa could be a significant contributor to violent outbursts.

Incidents of road rage are not only becoming more visible but are purportedly increasing. Arrive Alive indicated online that reported cases have increased over the past few years, with the phenomenon now regarded as a serious threat to road safety by the organisation.

As far back as 2020, the Automobile Association found aggressive driving had become embedded in local road culture.

Statistics SA has also highlighted a rise in road traffic deaths, although its data does not isolate behavioural causes such as road rage, leaving questions around what is driving these confrontations.

Minor incidents become tipping points

Redelinghuys said the trigger incident is rarely the real cause.

“Road rage can almost be seen as a violent outlet for all the other frustrations we have,” he said, and added motorists often enter traffic already carrying stress linked to work, finances and daily life.

A minor incident, such as a bumper bashing, then becomes the tipping point rather than the origin of the conflict. He said the driving environment adds an additional dynamic.

“A lot of it is potentially environmental, directly attributable to the state of our roads,” Redelinghuys said.

“Congestion, poor infrastructure and inconsistent driving behaviour create ongoing irritation, lowering tolerance levels and increasing the likelihood of confrontation when something goes wrong,” he said.

How aggressive driving crosses into criminal conduct

Roadworthiness service provider Dekra published an online opinion about how quickly aggressive driving can cross into criminal conduct, describing road rage as behaviour that may include threats, physical confrontation, or even using a vehicle as a weapon.

Drivers are more likely to direct aggression at strangers because of the perceived anonymity and distance created by being inside a vehicle, which can embolden behaviour that might not occur in face to face interactions.

Redelinghuys said escalation often comes down to how actions are interpreted.

“It can be frustration upon frustration, but it is also about how people provoke each other, even unintentionally,” he said.

A gesture, tone or reaction can be misread as hostility, creating a rapid cycle of retaliation where both parties feel justified. The risk is heightened in a country where many drivers are armed.

Gesture, tone or reaction misread as hostility

The presence of firearms in vehicles could mean confrontations can escalate beyond verbal exchanges, with potentially fatal consequences.

Redelinghuys said this mirrors the broader context of violence in SA, where people may already feel under threat and respond more aggressively as a result.

Passengers can also influence how situations unfold.

“If a passenger is hysterical or highly anxious, it can exacerbate the situation,” Redelinghuys said.

He said that drivers often mirror the emotional state inside the vehicle, meaning panic or anger can intensify reactions, while calm intervention may help defuse tension before it escalates.

Avoid engaging – Arrive Alive

Safety organisations have urged motorists to play an active role in reducing conflict.

Arrive Alive advised avoiding engagement with aggressive drivers, maintaining composure and prioritising personal safety over being right.

Basic acts such as allowing another vehicle to pass or avoiding eye contact in confrontational situations can prevent further escalation.