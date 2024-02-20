Hawks get 62 cars ‘to beef up rapid response’

Police Minister Bheki Cele has handed over more than 60 vehicles to the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (DPCI) – the Hawks – in Pretoria to beef up the response to crime. Of the 62 vehicles procured for the directorate’s 2023-24 financial year, the vehicles consist of 40 VW Polo sedans and 22 VW Golf 8 GTI hatchbacks. “There is no doubt these vehicles will have a major impact in the fight against crime and will beef up a rapid response of the DPCI,” Cele said during the handover yesterday. Broadening the Hawks' footprint through SA He said the increased…

Police Minister Bheki Cele has handed over more than 60 vehicles to the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (DPCI) – the Hawks – in Pretoria to beef up the response to crime.

Of the 62 vehicles procured for the directorate’s 2023-24 financial year, the vehicles consist of 40 VW Polo sedans and 22 VW Golf 8 GTI hatchbacks.

“There is no doubt these vehicles will have a major impact in the fight against crime and will beef up a rapid response of the DPCI,” Cele said during the handover yesterday.

He said the increased fleet will improve response time as well as broaden the footprint of the Hawks throughout the country.

“To the average man on the street, these may be just cars, but for the DPCI, it’s the ability to swiftly respond to intelligence information and act on a crime that is about to be committed. These vehicles can mean a difference between life and death.”

ALSO READ: Senior Eskom technician arrested for alleged fraud, corruption and money laundering

Cele added that when organised crime gangs and those who kill police officers attempt to flee, using high-powered vehicles; these cars will ensure the Hawks were on their toes and stop them in their tracks.

“It goes without saying that these vehicles are not here for your personal pleasure. At all times, use these tools of trade responsibly,” he said.

“These cars are here to improve your work and make a difference in the country’s fight against crime and criminality.”

Marketing tool

Cele said the branding of each vehicle also serves as a marketing tool of the directorate during crime awareness campaigns, as well as visibility during the execution of disruptive planned operations.

“Go hard on serious, organised crime and give those gangs and cartels a hard time,” Cele said.

ALSO READ: ‘Scam artist’ on the run

Head of the Hawks Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya said the marked vehicles needed to be visible so criminals can see them coming from a distance.

He said 40 of the 62 vehicles handed over were unbranded, and already distributed across the country.

“Those vehicles will not be seen when they operate, the suspect will only see them when they arrive,” he said.