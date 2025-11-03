Hawks hunt victims of Free State housing scam

Victims of Bethlehem-based Blue Key Properties’ housing scam urged to come forward as Hawks probe fraudulent sales and fake property deals.

Are you a victim of a housing scam by Bethlehem, Free State-based company of brokers, Blue Key Properties?

If you are, the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (the Hawks) is looking for you.

Bethlehem Serious Corruption Investigation detectives are looking for victims of a housing scam by the company.

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Zweli Mohobeleli said Blue Key Properties allegedly placed newspaper ads to attract potential homebuyers.

“Upon showing interest in buying, victims were taken to houses in Bethlehem and Phuthaditjhaba for viewing, where after they would sign an offer to purchase and deposit money into the bank accounts of the accused,” Mohobeleli said.

However, victims received neither house keys nor a refund.

According to the Hawks, the company sometimes sold the same house to multiple buyers. In other cases, it sold homes that belonged to deceased people or properties abandoned by their owners.

Mohobeleli said these victims are facing eviction because the executors and house owners never received their money.

Thus far, 66 victims have come forward.

One victim, named Bruce, complained on the online review platform HelloPeter about the company’s poor ethics.

In a complaint seen by The Citizen, Bruce said he rented a house through Blue Key Properties.

He was preparing to move in when the company called him.

They told him the deal was off because the previous tenant wanted to extend the lease for another month.

He said this was after I had signed the contract, paid the deposit, and paid the first month’s rent.

“Now I am stuck in Bethlehem with a van full of dogs, furniture and a loaded, rented trailer and nowhere to go,” Bruce wrote on 31 May 2021.

“It was very nicely suggested to me that I go camp in a fenced-off camp for a month. In a tent with no facilities.”

The victim advised other customers to be wary of the company because “contracts and honour mean nothing to them”.

Two suspects arrested in August

Mohobeleli confirmed that officers arrested Petrus Wilhemus Viljoen (57) and Kamolase Sammy Mofokeng (47) on 30 August 2025. They were arrested on a warrant.

The pair appeared in the Bethlehem Magistrates’ Court on fraud charges. They were denied bail, and the matter was postponed to 17 November 2025.

“Anyone who might have fallen victim to this scam is urged to call Detective Warrant Officer Dudu Mocware of the Hawks on 079 505 3288,” Mohobeleli added.

