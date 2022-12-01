Sipho Mabena
1 Dec 2022
5:00 am
Crime

Hawks lack the sting Scorpions had in fighting organised crime

Sipho Mabena

According to the Africa Organised Crime Index, organised crime is tightening its grip, with syndicates driving SA's high crime rates.

Hawks National Head, Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya. Photo: Screengrab from Tuesday briefing
With the SA Police Service beset with corruption, political interference, and ineptitude, experts have concluded that the Hawks could never reach the public confidence earned by its predecessor the Scorpions. In its short stint, the Directorate of Special Operations (DSO), commonly known as the Scorpions, earned public trust as an independent investigating and prosecuting unit with no fear or favour, but this seemingly did not sit well with the ruling party elite. ALSO READ: Ramaphosas new scorpions wont have legs This week national Hawks head Lieutenant General Lebeya shared the unit’s achievements since the previous quarter, including 827 suspects brought to courts...

