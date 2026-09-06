Hawks seize R130,000 worth of explosives, arrest two in Nelspruit operation

A 37-year-old undocumented foreign national and a 36-year-old South African were taken into custody.

Two men were arrested, and explosives worth an estimated R130 000 were seized during an intelligence-led operation in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga, in what authorities described as a significant blow against the illegal possession of explosives and organised criminal activity.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), also known as the Hawks, arrested a 37-year-old undocumented foreign national and a 36-year-old South African citizen during a disruptive operation in Nelspruit on Friday, 4 September 2026.

The operation was conducted by the Hawks’ Nelspruit Serious Organised Crime Investigation (SOCI) unit, with support from National Crime Intelligence, Fidelity Security Services Head Office, Fairview Mine and the Illicit Mining Operation Vikela Barberton.

Intelligence

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Magonseni Nkosi said officers acted on information received from National Crime Intelligence that two men were allegedly in possession of explosives and would be in the vicinity of a lodge along the R40 in Nelspruit.

“At approximately 15:30, the operational team received confirmation that the suspects were at the identified lodge. Members approached the premises tactically and located the two men inside one of the rooms,” said Nkosi.

Explosives

The suspects were allegedly found in possession of a substantial quantity of explosives. Nkosi said they were travelling in a grey Hyundai i20, which was seized for further investigation.

“The explosives recovered include 50 electric detonators, 80 blasting cartridges (Super Power 90 Zambia) and 32 connector cords, with an estimated street value of R130 000. Two cellular phones were also seized.

“The Explosives Unit and Local Criminal Record Centre (LCRC) attended the scene and rendered the necessary specialist assistance,” he said.

Picture: Saps

Charges

The two suspects face charges of contravening the Explosives Act and the Immigration Act. A case has been opened at Nelspruit Police Station.

They are expected to appear in the Nelspruit Magistrates’ Court once they have been formally charged.

Nkosi said Mpumalanga Hawks head Major General Nico Gerber had commended the multidisciplinary team for its swift response to the intelligence and the successful disruption of the alleged illegal possession of explosives.

Investigations are continuing.