Police hot on the heels of ATM bombers

The suspects made off with a substantial amount of money.

Members of the Organised Crime Unit in Limpopo are on the heels of unknown suspects who blew up an ATM bombing at a filling station in Duthuni Village in the early hours of Wednesday.

A loud sound

Police said a 40-year-old employee was asleep when he heard a loud sound outside the filling station but did not go out immediately to check what was happening as he feared for his life.

“Upon their arrival, the police found an ATM outside the premises blown up with explosives and a substantial amount of money removed,” said Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba.

Police are investigating cases of theft, contravention of the Explosives Act, and malicious damage to property.

Emptied the cash registers

Last month, a gang heavily armed with guns and explosives held up staff at a filling station in Zone 10, Sebokeng, South Coast Herald reported.

After bombing an ATM at about 3am, the perpetrators forcibly entered the building and emptied the cash registers, making off with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police are investigating cases of ATM bombing and armed robbery.

According to police spokesperson Captain Teboho Lephoto, no fatalities were reported.

Shot by fleeing suspects

Also in October, police launched a search for eight men allegedly responsible for bombing an ATM at Engen garage at Sherwood Shopping Centre in Brakpan North.

A 69-year-old man, who had been asleep in his car nearby, sustained multiple injuries when a fleeing robber shot him, Brakpan Herald reported.

According to information received, police were notified of the bombing at about 01:30am.

Employees told the police that five men, armed with handguns and rifles, entered the shop and demanded money.

While they helped themselves to cash from the tills, three others blew up the ATM with explosives.

The explosion caused extensive damage and also reportedly injured one of the suspects.

