North West police arrest six in violent Kanana and Freedom Park shootings

After North West police commissioner Lieutenant General Sello Kwena instructed detectives to leave no stone unturned, six suspects were arrested for the ruthless Kanana township and Freedom Park shooting incidents over the weekend.

On Sunday, six suspects were arrested in relation to the shootings, which claimed eight and five lives, respectively.

Gunmen attacked tavern, eight dead

In the Kanana incident, gunmen attacked a tavern in the township, outside of Orkney, in the early hours of Saturday. The incident resulted in the injuries of eight people and 13 others.

North West police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said a multi-disciplinary team arrested suspects who are all Lesotho nationals, aged between 24 and 38, in Klerksdorp and Kanana Township, respectively.

“During the arrests, the team seized a Toyota Hilux Double Cab bakkie and more than 82 rounds of ammunition of different calibres,” Mokgwabone said.

The four suspects are expected to appear in the Orkney Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday facing eight counts of murder, 13 of attempted murder, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Victims found with gunshot wounds along the street

In the Freedom Park incident, four men and a woman were found along the street on Saturday night at Freedom Park Phase 1, outside Rustenburg, with gunshot wounds in their heads. The suspects fled the scene, driving a white Toyota Quantum.

Four of the victims were declared dead at the scene, while the fifth one died at Job Shimankane Tabane Hospital.

In Phokeng, detectives arrested and detained two males, both aged 30, in connection with murders.

Mokgwabone said one of the suspects, who is a taxi driver, allegedly gave the white Toyota Quantum to his friend.

“Subsequent to the incident, the taxi driver allegedly removed the vehicle from the scene. He further failed to report the incident either to the police or the owner,” Mokgwabone said.

The Freedom Park suspects are expected to appear in the Bafokeng Magistrates Court in Tlhabane on Tuesday, facing five counts of murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Caution that lawlessness will not be tolerated

Kwena commended all members of the respective teams for their dedication and relentless efforts in ensuring the arrest of suspects within a short space of time after the incidents were reported.

Mokgwabone cautioned that lawlessness will not be tolerated and that the Service will not hesitate to mobilise resources to ascertain that those who unashamedly commit heinous crimes are brought to book to face the full might of the law.