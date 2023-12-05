Kirsten Kluyts murder: Defence wants video evidence for bail application

Bafana Mahungela was arrested in connection with the teacher's murder on 26 November.

The defence in Johannesburg teacher Kirsten Kluyts’ murder case is seeking video footage which implicates her alleged killer.

Bafana Mahungela returned to the dock at the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday for his second appearance in connection with Kluyts’ murder.

The 21-year-old Varsity College student appeared for the first time in court last week, but the case was postponed for the suspect to find legal representation.

Bail application

On Tuesday, Mahungela’s lawyer, Advocate Itumeleng Masako informed the court the defence would file a formal bail application for his release as he had received “all the necessary vital information” about the case.

Masako, who was instructed by Thatelo Attorneys, indicated that the state and defence had agreed to proceed with the application next week.

“I am more than ready to proceed with this matter,” the defence lawyer said, but pointed out that he also needed time to consult with Mahungela.

The advocate further asked for access to video evidence the state was intending to use against his client “because it will play a pivotal role for the bail application”.

Magistrate Renier Boshoff told Masako to liaise with the state.

“With all those issues, speak to the prosecutor and then thereafter speak to me if there is a problem,” Boshoff said.

Mahungela will be remanded and is set to reappear in court on 13 December for his bail hearing.

The state is expected to oppose his bail due to the seriousness of the murder charge, according to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Gauteng spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

Mjonondwane also confirmed last week that the state was awaiting DNA results so there was a possibility that Mahungela could be charged with rape as well.

“For now, the only charge the accused is facing is a murder charge. However, investigations are ongoing. There are still outstanding DNA results that the state needs to acquire. Therefore, for now, the only charge he is facing is murder. We will be guided by the outcome of the outstanding investigations whether or not additional charges should be added to the one he is facing,” she told reporters on 28 November.

Kluyts, a teacher at Delta Park High School, was attacked while participating in the MyRun event in Sandton on 29 October.

Her body was found at George Lea Park (Sandton Sports Club) in Parkmore hours later after her disappearance.

Mahungela was subsequently arrested at the Varsity College student residence in Benmore on 26 November after the police obtained video footage from the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the vicinity of Parkmore.

The footage allegedly shows a man, whom police say was Mahungela, leaving the area wearing the teacher’s blue T-shirt.

