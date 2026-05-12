KZN businesswoman linked to R18 million UIF Ters claims has assets frozen

Yolanda Mgobo and fiancé banned from selling assets worth millions allegedly bought with UIF money while prosecution for fraud is considered.

The Special Tribunal has frozen a KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) businesswoman’s cars and properties after a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) investigation linked her to more than R18 million in irregular UIF Ters Covid-19 relief claims.

Yolanda Nombuso Mgobo is the sole director of Yoluleko Trading (Pty) Ltd.

UIF funds allegedly used to buy cars and properties

She was fingered as a central figure in a sophisticated syndicate that allegedly siphoned approximately R161 million from the Unemployment Insurance Fund’s (UIF) Covid-19 Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters).

The SIU’s investigation uncovered evidence suggesting that a syndicate orchestrated the submission of false Ters applications on behalf of individuals who were not employees of the applicant companies.

Instead of being paid to employees, the large sums of money were distributed among syndicate members in ways that were consistent with money laundering.

The syndicate was linked to 16 companies and over 35 people, including Thamsanqa Madlala, a key person of interest and director of Bokoharama Construction.

SIU conducted a search-and-seizure operation across KZN and Gauteng in December 2025.

Scottburgh and Amanzimtoti properties raided in December

Multiple premises were targeted, including Mgobo’s residences in Scottburgh and Amanzimtoti,as well as one linked to her fiancé, Hlalanathi Hopewell Mbangi.

SIU’s investigation found that she benefited from UIF Ters proceeds linked to Trading (Pty) Ltd, Nakomang Trading Enterprise CC, Ezikamshalaza Trading CC, Senzisipho (Pty) Ltd, and Amakhosana Contractors (Pty) Ltd.

These claims were found to be irregular, including the use of a ghost employee database to access relief funds, which constitutes a criminal offence.

The unit’s probe uncovered that the businesswoman received payments totalling R18 632 335 in both her personal and business accounts.

Between 2020 and 2023, Nakomang Trading Enterprise received about R19,2 million from UIF, Ezikamshalaza Trading received R5,09 million, and Ezogu Trading received about R8,73 million. From January to October 2022, Ezogu Trading made multiple payments to Mgobo, totalling about R1,2 million.

R18 million in personal and business accounts

Between 6 April 2022 and 18 May 2023, further payments were made by Ezikamshalaza Trading to Mgobo as part of the broader flow of funds, with the last payment, on 23 May 2023, being R720 000. By 2023, Ezikamshalaza Trading had paid a total of R1 698 720 to Mgobo.

The SIU’s investigation also revealed that Mgobo used these proceeds for her and Mbangi’s personal benefit between 2020 and 2025.

The vehicles and properties the businesswoman allegedly acquired using the UIF Ters fund are as follows:

Vehicles:

In November 2020, Mgobo acquired a Hyundai Tucson.

In December 2023, a Ford Ranger was transferred from Mgobo to Mbangi.

In June 2025, she registered a Toyota Corolla.

Properties:

On 16 April 2022, Mbangi bought a property in Knightswood, Scottburgh, KZN, valued at R870 000.

On 14 November 2022, Mgobo and Mbangi jointly acquired a property in Uvongo, along KwaZulu-Natal’s South Coast, valued at R845 000.

On the same day, 14 November 2022, Mbangi also acquired two additional properties in Scottburgh, each valued at approximately R1 million.

Source: SIU

Special Tribunal halts sale of vehicles and homes

Special Tribunal Judge President Margaret Victor ordered that Mgobo, Mbangi, and Yoluleko Trading are prohibited from selling, transferring, hiding, or disposing of the aforementioned vehicles and properties while the investigation and hearings are ongoing.

“This means that the assets must remain untouched until the Special Tribunal decides whether the agreement between the implicated parties and the department was unlawful,” SIU spokesperson Selby Makgotho said.

“Although Mgobo did not personally submit UIF TERS claims, she and her company received funds from these entities, which were subsequently transferred to her personal accounts.”

The SIU added that even though the assets are frozen, Mgobo and Mbangi are still responsible for paying all relevant bills, such as levies, insurance, car licensing, and other charges related to the properties and vehicles.

Makgotho said the SIU will refer the matter to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for consideration of criminal prosecution.

The referral will cover charges of fraud and money laundering against Ezikamshalaza Trading, its members or directors, and all individuals or entities involved in enabling the unlawful activities.