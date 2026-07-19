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KZN pastor arrested for driving drunk on his way to baptism (VIDEO)

Picture of Gareth Cotterell

By Gareth Cotterell

Digital Editor

3 minute read

19 July 2026

03:34 pm

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The pastor was on his way to a cleansing and baptism ceremony when he was stopped by traffic officers

Pastor arrested drunk driving KZN

The pastor speaks to his congregation as he is arrested. Picture: Screengrab/KZN Department of Transport

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A pastor in uMtubatuba will spend his Sunday in jail after he was caught driving drunk while on his way to a cleansing and baptism ceremony at St Lucia Beach.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport said the man was arrested at a roadblock by the department’s Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI).

The department added that the pastor was being followed by his congregation when he was stopped by traffic officers.

“Things escalated very quickly when a heavy smell of alcohol came out of a window, hinting at the possibility that the pastor had consumed Rain Dance and Smirnoff,” the department said.

WATCH: Pastor arrested on Sunday morning

The pastor was asked to take a breathalyser test, which came back with a blood alcohol level of 0.360%. The legal limit in South Africa is 0.05%.

Scripture doesn’t help pastor

When the RTI officers asked the pastor what he was doing, he responded with a verse from the Bible.

“My sons, let me refer you to John 1:9. If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness,” he said.

The pastor was then put behind bars.

Five killed in accident

The pastor’s arrest comes after five people lost their lives when a VW Polo crashed into the roadside barrier on the R612 towards Ixopo, south of KZN, on Saturday night.

Another person was seriously injured in the accident.

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“We wish to send our deepest condolences to the families of the victims. I have assigned my office and a team from the road safety directorate to locate the families of the victims,” said MEC for Transport and Human Settlements Siboniso Duma.

Duma said the RTI has handed the case to the South African Police Service’s accident unit for an investigation.

“Critically, in such accidents, a criminal case of culpable homicide is opened and managed by the on-scene investigating officer and a detective who will see the docket through to prosecution and finalisation,” he said.

He added that six people died in another accident involving a VW Polo in Newcastle the previous weekend.

Read more on these topics

Crime and Courts drunk driving KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) pastor

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