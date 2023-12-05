Crime

By Faizel Patel

5 Dec 2023

06:08 am

Laptops, voice recorders stolen during robbery at DPP’s offices in Bloemfontein

No sensitive information, dockets, or files were taken.

The robbery took place in in the early hours of Monday morning. Photo: iStock

Criminals have stolen laptops, voice recorders and other items during a break-in at the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) officers in Bloemfontein, Free State.

It understood the robbery took place in the early hours of Monday morning.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane assured South Africans no sensitive information had been stolen.

“Even though these criminals managed to break into this Central Nerve of Prosecutions in the province, the citizenry of the Republic and the Free State Province can rest assured that no sensitive information, dockets, or files were taken as they are not stored in these offices but have a secured area where they are safely secured and kept safe.”

Work continues

Senokoatsane said the burglary would not prevent it from doing its work.

“The National Prosecuting Authority, even though shocked, disturbed, and disdained by these cowardly acts, will not be discouraged to continue prosecuting all cases without fear, favour, or prejudice.”

Senokoatsane added that the NPA offices were secured, and that the incident was an isolated incident.

“The security at the NPA offices is taken seriously as these offices always have 24-hour security warm bodies, seven days a week. This break-in, an isolated case, does not render the security at these important prosecutorial offices as not being taken seriously

“A case has been opened with the South African Police Service and a docket has been registered,” he said.

Police praised

Senokoatsane said the DPP‘s office praised the SAPS for their swift response and ongoing investigation into the burglary. 

“The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in the Free State would like to send a heartfelt appreciation to the South African Police Service, who promptly reacted to this emergency state and began their investigations.

“The crime scene was closed off and specialized units of the Saps including the Forensic, Intelligence, and Investigations were on the scene in no time, DNA and fingerprints were collected at the scene at sent to the Saps Forensic Laboratory,” Senokoatsane said.

