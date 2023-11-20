Man arrested with illicit cigarettes worth around R120 000

Suspect nabbed with 700 boxes of cigarettes.

The man was arrested for possession of illicit cigarettes. Picture: Saps

Police in Westenburg, near Polokwane, arrested a 34-year-old suspect for unlawful possession of illicit cigarettes in the middle of the night of Thursday, 16 November 2023.

During their routine crime prevention duties, Saps Emergency Services at 11pm spotted a suspicious looking car driving along the N1 highway.

700 boxes of cigarettes found

Upon searching the vehicle – a white Toyota Camry –police members discovered about 700 boxes of illicit cigarettes worth an estimated street value of R120 000. The suspect was apprehended and charged with unlawful possession of illicit cigarettes.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court.

Shootout with flying squad

Meanwhile, also in Westenburg, two suspects were nabbed by the members of the Flying Squad for attempted murder and possession of an unlicenced firearm during a shootout that took place on Friday evening, 17 November 2023 at about 11pm.

While patrolling, police spotted a suspicious silver Toyota Camry motor vehicle sedan travelling along the R81 public road at Munnik and attempted to stop it.

“Unfortunately, the driver failed to stop and a high-speed car chase ensued until the suspects made a sudden turnoff at Mall of the North next to a weighbridge. The suspects allegedly started firing shots at the police who retaliated and the motor vehicle subsequently stopped,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba.

Afterwards, police searched the motor vehicle and discovered one unlicenced firearm with ammunition.

The duo were arrested and the car used during the crime was also confiscated.

The suspects, whose ages are still to be determined, will appear before the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court soon facing charges of attempted murder and possession of an unlicenced firearm.