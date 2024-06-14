Man killed after confronting girlfriend’s alleged lover

Two friends have been arrested for the crime.

A 20-year-old man from Tongwana in the Eastern Cape met a violent death after confronting a man he accused of being his girlfriend’s lover.

According to Captain Welile Matyolo, the deceased went to his alleged love rival’s home and accused him of having an affair with his girlfriend. While there, he allegedly broke the windows of the man’s house.

ALSO READ: Sergeant charged with ‘cheating’ husband’s premeditated murder denied bail

The man called his friend, who allegedly joined him in assaulting the deceased with sticks while his hands were tied with a rope. The friends allegedly kept him in the house until he died.

Community members alerted the police who arrested the two suspects.

The two suspects, aged 28 and 42, were arrested by Mqanduli police on Tuesday.

They were both charged with murder and are expected to appear at the Mqanduli Magistrate Court on Friday.

The OR Tambo District Commissioner, Major General Cetyana, warned communities that the “senseless, inhumane” murdering of people will never be tolerated by police.

Woman kills man over alleged affair

In Limpopo, police arrested a 33-year-old woman after she allegedly shot and killed her husband last month.

This was after a heated argument between the couple over the husband’s alleged infidelity with another woman who resided on the same rental premises in Elansdoom village.

According to Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, the wife allegedly fetched her husband’s licensed firearm and started firing several shots at him while he was trying to escape.

ALSO READ: Woman arrested for allegedly killing cheating husband

The 32-year-old man was shot. He collapsed on the street.

“Upon arrival at the scene, police and emergency medical services found the victim lying in a pool of blood. He was certified dead,” said Ledwaba.

The firearm, believed to have been used to commit the crime, was found on the scene. It was confiscated for further investigation.”

A preliminary investigation revealed that the couple is originally from KwaZulu-Natal. They were both teachers at different schools around Dennilton.

Police investigations are still continuing.

ALSO READ: Phalaborwa man in court for gruesome family murders