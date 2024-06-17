Roadblock horror: Plastic-wrapped corpse found in bakkie, two arrested

A woman's body was discovered wrapped in plastic in the back of a bakkie by Durban Metro Police officers at a roadblock.

Durban Metro Police Department officers have arrested two men after the corpse of a woman was discovered in their bakkie at a roadblock in Durban on Sunday 16 June.

Metro Police spokesperson, Colonel Boysie Zungu, said the vehicle was travelling along the M41 near La Lucia Ridge.

“The vehicle was stopped during a stop-and-search roadblock on the M41 when officers noticed some suspicious movement of the driver,” he said.

Roadblock find: Woman’s body wrapped in plastic

Zungu added that the driver started to get jittery and attempted to flee from law enforcement officers at the scene, and officers gave chase.

He said upon thorough investigation and search of the vehicle, a human body was discovered wrapped in plastic.

Public relations officer for the Durban North CPF, Darryl Oliver, said the woman’s body was covered with bags and cardboard in the back of the suspects’ bakkie.

Police give chase

“The driver fled into a nearby office park, by which time Durban Metro Police and Saps members had joined our members in the chase.

“The suspect, who was found hiding in the office block, was apprehended a short while later by Durban Metro police and was escorted back to his vehicle,” Oliver said.

Corpse covered with cardboard, bags

“Durban North CPF, metro and Saps members conducted a thorough search of the vehicle and found a human body which had been covered with cardboard and bags containing clothing and blankets,” Oliver added.

According to Zungu, the two suspects have been detained at the Durban North police station where further investigations will follow.

He said that 16 drunk drivers were also arrested at the roadblock.

