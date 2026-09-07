Manhunt launched after scholar transport driver shot dead in Westbury

Police have not yet established why the driver was targeted.

Police are hunting two suspects after a scholar transport driver was fatally shot in Westbury, Johannesburg, on Monday morning.

Driver shot after dropping off children

According to police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko, officers were called to the scene at around 8am on Monday.

Sibeko said police had received a report of a shooting in the area.

“Upon arrival, police found a 53-year-old scholar transport driver with multiple gunshot wounds,” said Sibeko.

According to police, the man had just dropped off schoolchildren and was about to park his vehicle at a block of flats in Westbury when two unknown men approached him and opened fire.

Paramedics who attended the scene were not able to save him.

“The victim was declared dead at the scene by paramedics,” Sibeko said.

Suspects flee in blue Polo

The two gunmen fled the area shortly after the shooting. Sibeko said they left the scene in a vehicle.

“The suspects fled the scene in a blue Volkswagen Polo,” Sibeko said.

Police have not yet established why the driver was targeted.

“The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage,” Sibeko said.

Investigation under way

Sophiatown police have since opened a case docket to pursue those responsible.

“Sophiatown police have opened a case of murder,” Sibeko said.

No arrests had been made by Monday afternoon, and police appealed to the public for help in tracking down the suspects.

“Anyone with information that may assist with the investigation may contact the Crime Stop Line on 08600 10111 or submit information anonymously via the MySaps App,” Sibeko said.