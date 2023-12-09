Missing 6-year-old girl found dead and wrapped in plastic under bed

It is suspected that the child may have been raped before she was killed.

The six-year-old girl from Inyibiba in the Eastern Cape, who was reported missing since Wednesday, was found dead and hidden under a bed at a house in her neighbourhood. The grim discovery unfolded in NU 13 Inyibiba near Mdantsane, where the child had last been seen.

On Thursday, at around 8:30pm, police confirmed that they were urgently summoned to a residence in the same area, as the community banded together to search for the missing child based on information they had received.

“However, the police faced hostility from the community upon arrival. With additional support, law enforcement managed to enter the premises,” police spokesperson, Col Priscilla Naidu, said.

Suspect attacked by community members

Inside the house, they discovered a severely injured and naked male outside, who, despite efforts to save him, succumbed to his injuries. He had been beaten by the angry community members.

A subsequent search revealed the lifeless body of the six-year-old girl hidden under a bed and wrapped in plastic.

Naidu said that it is suspected that the child may have been raped, but this needs to be confirmed in the post mortem.

16 days of activism

As authorities investigate two cases of murder – one for the child and another for the alleged perpetrator – Provincial Commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene expressed sadness.

“This heartbreaking incident unfolds during the country’s observance of the 16 days of activism against violence on women and children,” Lt Gen Mene said.

“Vigilance and education are essential in protecting our children from sexual predators,” said Mene.

Despite the emotional turmoil within the community, she stressed that vigilantism is not the solution.

“The rule of law must prevail, and we condemn any form of violence. We must work together to address the root causes of such heinous acts and ensure the safety of our women and children through legal channels,” she added.