Teacher and suspect wounded in shooting after robbers storm school in KZN

Three suspects, who reportedly entered school premises, held the school principal and other staff members at gunpoint on Friday.

The incident took place at the Mawelewele Primary School in Klaarwater. Photo: iStock

Police in Chatsworth have opened cases of business robbery and attempted murder after a group of criminals stormed a Durban primary school leading to a shooting in which a suspect and teacher were wounded.

Police said the three suspects, who reportedly entered school premises, held the school principal and other staff members at gunpoint on Friday.

The incident took place at Mawelewele Primary School in Klaarwater in KwaZulu-Natal.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

When the suspects were busy robbing the staff of laptops and other valuables, shots were allegedly fired and a 21-year-old suspect sustained a gunshot wound. A staff member was also injured and was rushed to hospital.

“Two suspects managed to flee in their getaway vehicle,” Netshiunda said.

Sandton shooting

Meanwhile, police have made a breakthrough and arrested three suspects in connection with the shooting of a Sandton businessman outside his upmarket home in Morningside during a botched robbery on Thursday morning.

The trio were handcuffed on Thursday night, hours after they shot the 43-year-old man on Coleraine Drive, Sandton. The businessman died in hospital hours later, according to Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen.

It is understood the businessman’s wife managed to flee the scene of the shooting with a large amount of cash.

Arrest

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said after the shooting, a team of detectives led by the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit tracked down the suspects.

“On the evening of the same day, the team with the assistance of private security companies followed up on information which led them to the three suspects, who were found driving the same vehicle that was used during the shooting. One of the suspects had a firearm which will be subjected to ballistic testing.

“All three suspects are expected to appear before court soon,” Nevhuhulwi said.

