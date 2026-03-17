More questions about police integrity after Special Task Force member appears in court for Witness D murder

Authorities say the suspect allegedly planned and carried out the fatal shooting after the witness testified at the inquiry.

There are now more questions than answers following the arrest of a former South African Police Service (Saps) Special Task Force member over the hit on Marius van der Merwe, known as Witness D in the high-profile Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, in December last year.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional Gauteng spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said Matipandile Sotheni, 41, is facing a charge of conspiracy to commit murder, premeditated murder, three counts of attempted murder and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Alleged plot followed testimony at commission

“It is alleged after Witness D testified at the Madlanga commission on matters relating to a murder investigation in Brakpan in November 2025, the accused conspired to kill Van der Merwe and conducted surveillance on the deceased.

“It is further alleged on 5 December, 2025, he positioned himself in the vicinity of the deceased’s residence. When the deceased arrived home with his wife and two minor children, it is alleged the accused shot the deceased and he was declared dead on the scene,” she said.

Mahanjana said after investigations by the Madlanga task team established to investigate cases emanating from the commission, the accused was arrested on Saturday, remanded and will remain in custody until 25 March for a bail application.

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Concerns raised over private sector recruitment of tactical operators

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said it was an unfortunate day for the police as a former Saps member was arrested on a serious charge and in relation to the murder of Witness D.

“Sotheni joined the ranks in 2005 and in 2010, he joined the Special Task Force, which is the Saps’ elite team, highly trained and highly specialised members.

“It costs a lot to train specially trained members, which is why it is so unfortunate that a highly trained former specialised member can appear in court on such a serious charge,” she said.

“Sotheni resigned from the Saps in 2019 and then from our investigation we learned he went into the private sector,” she said.

Mathe said it was unfortunate tactical operators were being targeted by private companies, individuals who are wealthy enough to protect them and guard them, only to see today that they are involved with such heinous crimes.

Witness D’s sister, Natasha van der Merwe, told the media outside the court that she was sure her brother knew his killer.

“My brother would have never got out of the car if he didn’t know the suspect,” she added.

Van der Merwe said her brother’s passing left them traumatised. “We are struggling,” she said.

ALSO READ: Wiandre Pretorius linked to Witness D’s murder and Emmanuel Mbhense case before his death

Calls for stronger integrity checks and witness protection

Ian Cameron, chair of the portfolio committee on police, said it was bad news to hear it was allegedly a former Special Task Force member.

“It has happened quite a bit in the past where we see specialised unit members, or Special Task Force members, even from the SA National Defence Force, get recruited for, or by criminal organisations to do their dirty work for them,” he said.

“Very often, renumeration was a major reason; it does really beg the question whether integrity management from the start is effective.

“Some incredible people still served in those units but it does make one wonder whether integrity management from the onset was good enough that they could indicate if it was a fitting individual or not, because it’s become quite common if we look at the Cat Matlala saga and the amount of soldiers, and ex-Special Task Force members become bodyguards for those types,” he added.

AfriForum community safety chief spokesperson Jacques Broodryk welcomed the arrest, saying he hoped the investigation would lead to further revelations about who was behind the killing of Witness D and others.

Broodryk said it was disappointing that witnesses willing to testify under extremely dangerous circumstances are not afforded the rights to protection in the first place.

“These witnesses need 24-hour protection, these are people who are willing to go on the line and risk it all for us to try and root out corruption in the police.

“The fact they do not receive protection is extremely worrying,” he said.

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