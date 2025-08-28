Mother arrested for sexually abusing three-year-old son

The woman was handcuffed by the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit.

A 21-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the abuse of her three-year-old son in the Eastern Cape.

The woman was handcuffed by the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit at the Ntlekiseni locality in Mthatha on Wednesday.

Sexual assault

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said the woman faces a charge of sexual assault.

“The alleged incident is said to have taken place at their home between 05 and 07 August 2025.

“The young victim has been medically examined and has been moved to a place of safety. It is noted that the arrested individual is alleged to be suffering from a mental illness; this will form part of the ongoing investigation and court processes,” Gantana said.

Gantana said the suspect is expected to appear before the Mthatha Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 28 August 2025.

“The Saps is committed to protecting the most vulnerable in our society and ensuring that such serious allegations are thoroughly investigated in accordance with the law.”

ALSO READ: Police officer shoots and kills wife, community sets him alight

Murder and rape

Last week, a 33-year-old man was arrested by Bandelierkop police for the murder of his 36-year-old partner and the rape of her 16-year-old daughter.

The shocking crimes left the Vhembe District community reeling.

The suspect faced charges of murder and rape following a swift police investigation.

According to police, the suspect woke the teen at approximately 2am and told her they needed to search for her mother at local taverns in Mundzedzi village.

Arrest

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the woman had last been seen the previous day.

“The woman, 36, was last seen on Saturday, 09 August 2025, at a local tavern.” The search for the missing mother proved unsuccessful.

“After failing to locate the mother, the suspect led the minor toward Vleifontein bushes next to the local cemetery where he allegedly raped her,” Ledwaba explained.

Police launched a manhunt for the suspect, which resulted in his swift arrest.

ALSO READ: Father accused of raping and impregnating daughter denied bail